The music of The 1975 seems to define 2020

Notes On A Conditional Form can sound like an unusual concept album. One in which there are some among the 22 tracks that segue into the next seamlessly (like Thunberg’s monologue and the track, People, which follows it) but also others that seem like an odd assortment of songs that draw on disparate genres (a tender acoustic track that is followed by a nightclub-ready dance number). There is much introspection and self-examination too. Healy, a millennial in his early 30s, has been struggling with heroin addiction, which he has now reportedly kicked, and the lyrics in some of his songs deal with his own existential issues. In Sincerity Is Scary (from 2018’s A Brief Inquiry...), he sings: And why would you believe you could control how you’re perceived/ When at your best, you’re intermediately versed in your own feelings?