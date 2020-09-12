The mystic bone-setter of Srinagar

As the crowd ebbs on that busy Sunday, Mohammad turns to his last patient, Hilal Ahmad. He listens intently as Ahmad tells him he twisted his foot while playing football and hasn’t been able to walk properly since. He says he has consulted multiple doctors but the pain hasn’t subsided; the foot has been in plaster twice. As he tries to show him an X-ray, Mohammed shakes his head. “I don’t look at X-rays, I diagnose by my hand," he says.