The myths and facts of suicide and survival

While Pathare presents the broad picture, Gupta lists a few commonalities related to individuals. “Be watchful if someone is talking (about) taking their life or referring to it in a metaphorical manner, such as by saying, ‘I will live until so and so age’. A possible non-verbal indicator could be a significant change in a person’s behaviour over a period of time. It is reflected in acts of social withdrawal, distancing themselves and lack of interest in activities they loved and enjoyed," she says. She is quick to add that one should not jump to any conclusions based on these factors in isolation because there are multiple variables at play and every individual is different.