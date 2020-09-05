The nostalgia of pressure cooker dishes

And now, during the pandemic, when people are working all the time, managing household chores and work deadlines, the cooker has become critically important to whipping up one-pot meals, broths, cakes and more. “People who had relinquished the cooker in favour of ovens and other gadgets have suddenly realized just how convenient it is during covid-19. If you think of it, the Western concept of one-pot meals has always been done in Indian households using the cooker," says culinary consultant and food writer Roxanne Bamboat. Home cooks are now just putting lentils and veggies, or meat with assorted ingredients, in one vessel and moving on to other chores while the cooker does its job. Bamboat loves doing rice dishes, such as masoor pulao with vegetables, in the cooker these days. Spinach, an ingredient she abhors as a stand-alone dish, goes into mishmash recipes.