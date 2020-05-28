The novel that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

The hero of The End Of October is, expectedly, an American doctor-cum-researcher called Henry Parsons, though he’s far from a superhero with a miracle cure. On the contrary, he is a scientist with a shady past and has intimate knowledge of dangerous experiments to create lethal biological weapons (the world is still not done talking about the theory that SARS-CoV-2 originated in a lab in Wuhan, China). The novel virus he must fight in the book is unlikely to have been manufactured in a laboratory, though suspicion of foul play never leaves the reader. Although parts of The End Of October may appear clunky—especially when Wright gets into a sedate reportage mode—there is enough pace to the plot to keep us turning the pages.