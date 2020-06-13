The Octogenarians: From Partition to a pandemic

Till the lockdown began, Manjulabai was a fierce speaker for the Dalit movement in the slums of Elwin Peta in Kakinada. This is “a place where everyone has a political bent; “and rallies,agitations and arrests were commonplace," writes Manjulabai’s daughter Sujatha Gidla in her book Ants Among Elephants. A staunch Ambedkarite, Manjulabai is not part of any group but uses her pension to support Dalits targeted by caste Hindus who need legal assistance. “There were a couple of kids—their heads were shaved off, a garland of shoes put around their necks and they were paraded across the street," says Gidla. “The fight for justice after this has been going on for 20 years. And other activists gradually lost interest, but she’s the only one remaining who continues to help," she adds.