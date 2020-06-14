The pain and cruelty of ‘conversion therapy’

On 13 March, 21-year-old student Anjana Harish posted a video on Facebook alleging over two months of physical and mental abuse at two de-addiction centres in Kerala. In painstaking detail, Harish—who had only recently told her family she was bisexual—narrated her ordeal, which started when she was bundled into a car at the Kannur railway station by her family and some others. She was taken to Coimbatore, where she was assaulted and sedated, and woke up to find herself in a de-addiction centre in Palakkad. After three weeks of isolation in a cell, which she left only during mealtimes, she was taken to another centre in Thiruvananthapuram. She claimed she had been given over 40 injections as well as heavy medication at this centre, leaving her physically and mentally traumatized. “My own family did this to me, that’s what saddens me the most," she says in the video. “The ones who were supposed to protect me tortured me so much."