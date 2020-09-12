The Premier League is back

Such was Liverpool’s momentum and dominance last season that the title was all but won even before the pandemic brought the league to a halt on 13 March. At that point, there was a yawning chasm of 25 points between Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City. Despite losing much of their intensity once the title was won with seven games to spare, Liverpool still finished 18 points ahead. This season, it will be a question of whether the Reds can retain the title. Manager Jürgen Klopp has promised that his team will not seek to defend the title, but attack it. And Liverpool is certainly best placed to finish first again.