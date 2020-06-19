The quiet comfort of a pressure cooker cake

Baking may have been the perfect therapy in isolation for us. Social media alone is responsible for spawning a new generation of home bakers who took no time to master the banana bread, sourdough and lately, the pressure cooker cake. The gloom called for no-fuss, comforting recipes. On Google Trends (India), searches for “cake in pressure cooker" and “cooker cake" saw a huge spike in the past 90 days. Many were locked in at home without modern ovens or convection microwaves. Some complained of faulty OTGs that were beyond repair. Even malls were shut. Birthdays and anniversaries had to be celebrated, and cake cravings needed to be fulfilled.