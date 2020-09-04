The race for a covid-19 vaccine: 5 things you need to know

Vaccine development can take years. But such is the urgency when it comes to checking the spread of covid-19 that manufacturers around the world have already started speeding up parts of the production process to save time when a vaccine candidate is finalized. At present, around 172 countries are working with the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility, WHO’s covid-19 vaccine programme, which aims to deliver two billion doses by the end of next year to all participating countries, in proportion to their population. WHO GETS IT FIRST?