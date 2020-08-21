The return of craft breweries

As with all things related to alcohol, the introduction of growlers began with a change in laws. In fact, alcohol consumption and state administration are so intrinsically linked that they find mention in one of the oldest Indian texts related to government policy—the Arthashashtra by Chanakya, who lived in third century BC, says alcohol is not fit for consumption after three days and must be fed to pigs. Coincidentally, breweries recommend not consuming the contents of a growler three days after you have brought it home. In May, Karnataka’s excise department allowed the sale of craft beers by microbreweries in growlers for home consumption. It is a temporary measure to generate earnings and tide over the income triggered by the slowdown. In Maharashtra, however, a law has been passed to permit breweries to sell draught for home consumption.