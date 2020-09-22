The rise and rise of dim sums

Experimental Asian food, such as these, can even be seen in metros like Chennai. The city is no stranger to Asian flavours with the iconic 28-year-old Japanese restaurant Dahlia and Burmese food with deep roots in north Chennai. “In the 1960s, residents from that area traded with Burma (now Myanmar) which led to a proliferation of Burmese cuisine in the city," says chef Mathangi Kumar. In July, she launched Noodl, a delivery kitchen specializing in Malaysian dishes, Filipino cuisine and, of course, ramen bowls. Her food is 95% cooked and upon delivery her clients need to quickly toss all the ingredients in a wok to replicate the experience of a restaurant-style dish. She knows that certain Asian items don’t travel well; vegetables soaked in gravy can become a goopy mess and boiled noodles can turn gluggy. Due to the expat population comprising Japanese and Chinese in large numbers, the city is crowded with restaurants offering these cuisines. She was clear about not including dishes which are readily available, like hakka noodles and sushi. She was, also, driven by the idea of comfort food: “What is considered comforting at a time like this? Everyone is stuck at home with apprehensions of stepping out. Some have young children and elders to look after. Initially, people were cooking with gusto, but their enthusiasm wore off. I wanted to see if Singaporean jasmine rice cooked in chicken broth will taste like comfort, or perhaps a Chiang Mai Coconut Noodle Soup can have an uplifting effect." Her dishes have found favour among Chennaiites. It is a clear indication that food lovers are open to experimenting with the whole gamut of South-east Asian flavours.