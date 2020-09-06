The secret sauce of the world’s greatest leaders

The secret sauce of the world’s greatest leaders1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Global stars from different walks of life share their mantra of success with David M. Rubenstein
To business enthusiasts and financial sector insiders, David M. Rubenstein is an iconic name, having built a lofty reputation as an entrepreneur and industry leader over the decades. His access to the Who’s Who in the sphere of politics, policy, commerce and finance is unbounded. In his new book, How To Lead: Wisdom From The World’s Greatest CEOs, Founders, And Game Changers (Simon & Schuster India, ₹599), he extends the privilege to readers. In these conversations with Rubenstein, global leaders—from Warren Buffett to Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey to Ruth Bader Ginsburg—share insights and ideas that give this book a heft over other leadership handbooks.
