The secret sauce of the world’s greatest leaders

To business enthusiasts and financial sector insiders, David M. Rubenstein is an iconic name, having built a lofty reputation as an entrepreneur and industry leader over the decades. His access to the Who’s Who in the sphere of politics, policy, commerce and finance is unbounded. In his new book, How To Lead: Wisdom From The World’s Greatest CEOs, Founders, And Game Changers (Simon & Schuster India, ₹599), he extends the privilege to readers. In these conversations with Rubenstein, global leaders—from Warren Buffett to Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey to Ruth Bader Ginsburg—share insights and ideas that give this book a heft over other leadership handbooks.

To business enthusiasts and financial sector insiders, David M. Rubenstein is an iconic name, having built a lofty reputation as an entrepreneur and industry leader over the decades. His access to the Who’s Who in the sphere of politics, policy, commerce and finance is unbounded. In his new book, How To Lead: Wisdom From The World’s Greatest CEOs, Founders, And Game Changers (Simon & Schuster India, ₹599), he extends the privilege to readers. In these conversations with Rubenstein, global leaders—from Warren Buffett to Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey to Ruth Bader Ginsburg—share insights and ideas that give this book a heft over other leadership handbooks.

A weekly guide to a better you at work, home and life.

A weekly guide to a better you at work, home and life. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in