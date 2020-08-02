The trench coat goes desi

With the pure wool Arora uses, the garment does become premium: It can be painted on, embroidered or embellished into a sort of heirloom piece. “If you can make people see the coat outside of its historical context and preconceived notion, then it stops being restrictive," she says. Arora was fortunate to come upon a barn in New York that had thousands of original, beige trench coats, remnants of a manufacturing company that were going to be discarded. She ended up adopting some of them and now upcycles them every season as limited-edition designs for her collections, depending on the theme. “We don’t usually get a lot of orders for them, but the maximum we have ended up selling is around 60-80 pieces one season, especially abroad," she says.