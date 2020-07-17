The truth about hand sanitizers

The hand sanitizers in the market today are qualitatively different from the kind that were available pre-pandemic. “Over 75% of the market is now cornered by non-drug manufacturing companies," says Abhay Pandey, president of the All Food and Drug License Holders Foundation. “You can buy them everywhere: from paanwalas to grocery stores. In the absence of licensing processes, there’s no way of knowing if they conform to quality standards." According to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, he adds, non-pharma companies can only describe their products as “hand-rubs" or “hand-cleansers", not “sanitizers". “But many are flouting the rules, creating a false illusion of security for millions of users."