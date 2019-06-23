The young hijabi in fiction

Last year, at a beach in southern India, two little girls of around the same age—11 or 12—were playing in the sand. One, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, coaxed her father to take her into the sea, and soon they became small bouncing specks as they ducked and jumped over the waves. The other girl, dressed in a full-sleeved salwar-kameez and wearing a tight headscarf, sat sedately on the beach. Maybe I imagined it, but I thought she looked longingly at the sea. It was obvious she wasn’t going in.

Reading Sabyn Javeri’s Hijabistan, I kept going back to this scene and the imagined misery of the little girl—yes, I had to acknowledge that maybe I had made up this narrative in my own head and she had no desire to jump into the water at all.

The 16 short stories in this collection dwell on similar contradictions: between desire and tradition, freedom and submission—and how these are not always at odds with each other. It is easy to think of young hijabi women as victims of a patriarchal culture who are restricted, often literally, by their clothes, but as we have seen in several recent movies—from the somewhat ham-handed but powerful Lipstick Under My Burkha to the far more subtle portrayal of a young hijabi woman, Safeena, in Gully Boy—it’s hardly as simple as that. Hijabi women can be ambitious and irreverent—it doesn’t always take a headscarf for society to restrict and control women.

However, despite the author’s good intentions, the richness and variety of the female Muslim experience doesn’t always come through in this collection of mostly dark and disturbing stories—strangely at odds with the psychedelic cover that shows an abaya-clad young woman who looks like she’s an architect of her own identity.

The protagonists of these stories—all women, mostly of Pakistani origin and Muslim—start to bleed into one another after a while. The young secretary who sleeps with her boss and is made to feel cheapened, the girl who flashes a man and then gets married to him only to become a prisoner of his insecurities, the homemaker who dreams of writing a novel, the British-Pakistani girl who writes poetry but is forced to get married, even the woman who presumably runs away to join the IS—they could all be the same angry and petulant woman humiliated and defeated over and over again. She does not have agency—she only has small acts of rebellion.

The villains of these stories are also unidimensional—mothers who have nothing to say except “cover your head"; fathers who are effectively non-existent; friends who only let one down. We know how important representation is, and the erasure of the young hijabi woman from pop culture, as was the case till a few years ago, is as cruel an act as restricting her within four walls, but I am not sure this bleak portraiture does her justice. In the end, the author seems to be creating the same narrative as I did about the girl on the beach and her imagined misery, whereas fiction should surely allow us to imagine better.