These four recent transfers may be a gamechanger for women's football in Europe

The 2020 summer transfer window, which is open till 5 October, is another interesting area. According to the Guardian, more than 630 deals have been completed by clubs in the top five leagues in Europe this summer already. This is an improved number from last year, when globally, professional women’s football clubs completed 833 international transfers, as per FIFA’s 2019 edition of the Global Transfer Market Report released in January this year. The report, which looks at both men's and women's transfers, took into account moves completed between January 2018-December 2019 and showed overall upward trends when it came to transfers in the women’s game. That figure of 833 might just be crossed this year. Here’s a look at four big transfers from this summer’s window so far.