While the covid-19 pandemic has had far-reaching implications for us all, its drastic impact on the vulnerable sections of the society can’t be denied. It is to alleviate some part of their struggles that designers, artists and not-for-profit organisations have come together in fund-raising initiatives. These unique projects bring together a confluence of art and design. You too can be a part of these efforts by either contributing to them financially or sending in your art and design entries.

View Full Image A T-shirt by Payal Singhal for Duniya 2020

Duniya 2020

The project was started by entrepreneurs Hemali Jain and Priyanka Khanna as an outreach initiative for those in need during the pandemic. However, it turned into a fashion collaboration as stylist Sanjana Batra and Tanisha Rahimtoola Agarwal, founder of the multi-designer menswear store, Curato, came on board. They roped in designers such as Anamika Khanna, Aneeth Arora, Payal Singhal and 25 others to contribute a T-shirt for both men and women from their respective labels. These will be sold live on 29 July on Curato.

The idea is to offer sustainable, eco-conscious designs. Hence, each custom-made shirt features recycled fabrics. All the proceeds from the sale will go to Duniya 2020’s not-for-profit partner, Project Mumbai, to empower its many initiatives, such as ‘Khaana Chahiye’ and ‘Ghar Bhejo’. Through these, the NGO will help feed and transport migrant labour affected by the crisis. The funds raised through Duniya 2020 will also be used to assist the differently-abled and senior citizens.

Visit: Instagram.com/duniya_2020/

The Plated Project

This is an initiative by the Chlorophyll Innovation Lab, a platform led by Chitresh Sinha to focus on social-impact projects powered by innovation. “The idea is to focus on people, who are not very actively involved in charity," says Sinha. According to him, a lot of people these days consume things for self-gratification. “If we can get them to give back to society in that process, it will start a conversation about bigger issues."

In March, just as the first lockdown was announced, the platform invited artists to participate in a series, ‘A Plate Full of Hope’, as part of which they had to design quarter-sized plates. 20 artists from across the world such as Hana Augustine from Indonesia and Demelsa Haughton from the UK, contributed to the project to create a sense of hope during the pandemic. Sinha and his team partnered with several not-for-profit organisations such as Goonj. Till June, the lab had managed to get 550 plates ready, which raised funds for 250 meals for migrant workers’ families.

Visit: www.theplatedproject.com

View Full Image The Corona Quilt project by the Kellogg Sisters Feed & Seed

The Corona Quilt

If you are looking at creative ways to express your feelings about the lockdown, then check out 'The Corona Quilt' project started by the Kellogg Sisters Feed & Seed, a global collective art project based in Kansas, which “invites participants on a journey that utilises art, community, food, land and human connection as the common thread weaving them together". Each participant is welcome to contribute a square, which will then go on to become a part of a larger quilt. You don’t need to have prior art or design experience to participate in the project. Just get creative by drawing in the square, making a collage of old, recycled clothes, and more. One could either send in a physical square, about the size of 15″x 15″ made on a cloth base, or mail its image.

Visit: https://kelloggsisters.com/the-corona-quilt/?v=c86ee0d9d7ed

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via