These unique design projects are giving a new spin to covid-19 fundraising

If you are looking at creative ways to express your feelings about the lockdown, then check out 'The Corona Quilt' project started by the Kellogg Sisters Feed & Seed, a global collective art project based in Kansas, which “invites participants on a journey that utilises art, community, food, land and human connection as the common thread weaving them together". Each participant is welcome to contribute a square, which will then go on to become a part of a larger quilt. You don’t need to have prior art or design experience to participate in the project. Just get creative by drawing in the square, making a collage of old, recycled clothes, and more. One could either send in a physical square, about the size of 15″x 15″ made on a cloth base, or mail its image.