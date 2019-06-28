This florist wants to make flowers an everyday purchase

La Fleur offers locally sourced and hand-crafted flower bouquets in supermarkets across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. The idea is to make flowers an everyday purchase rather than a special-occasion treat. Every La Fleur bouquet is designed by Jo Moody, one of UK’s leading florists. Moody was in town last month for the launch of the brand and described what makes the perfect bouquet. Edited excerpts:

Unlike the variety usually on offer, your model has four easy categories and flat price points. Why?

When we went through category management in this sector, we saw that by reducing the number of SKUs (stock-keeping units), it became much easier for people to shop. It was also far easier to display fewer categories in supermarkets as well as being much more efficient from a wastage point of view.

Do you think the supermarket model for selling flowers will affect independent florists and growers?

The UK sells 500 million bouquets through supermarkets in one year and I don’t think it has affected the market for independent florists like me. If anything, I think the knowledge about flowers is on the increase and this flow is also going back to the growers. And we feel it’s a similar opportunity here in India. By working with growers, we can bring something new to the table.

What is your philosophy for India?

While designing our bouquets, we work with flowers grown in India alone. The whole premise of La Fleur is Indian flowers for Indian people. We wanted to work with flowers that were good, would add value and have longevity. Indian roses are absolutely stunning and come in beautiful shades. For our bouquets in India, we have gone with brighter colours. There is a newer trend emerging for pastels as well. As we have a diverse target market, we can experiment and see what works and what doesn’t.

What about sustainability in the world of floriculture?

There is a huge movement towards sustainability, growing local and sourcing fresh, across the world. It’s also about recognizing what is beautiful in the environments in which we live and claiming it as your own. For those who love exotic flowers, there are plenty in India like heliconias and orchids, and it is about sourcing them from the right farms and getting the right quality.