This is how you can safely use air-conditioners during the pandemic

There are several theories about why the virus spread. Perhaps passengers didn’t follow the safety guidelines strictly, perhaps they had already been exposed to the virus before the quarantine began, or perhaps it came from the staffers who continued serving the guests in their rooms —19 of them later tested positive. A particularly disturbing theory was that the virus spread through the ship’s centralized air-conditioning system. The lack of air-filtration mechanism meant it infected even those who followed the safety measures.