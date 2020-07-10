Opinion | A bunch of ways to cook raw bananas

The Nendran variety of bananas is traditionally used for chips. The best varieties of raw nendran banana turn a golden yellow when fried, without turmeric or any other artificial colour. Banana chips taste best fried in coconut oil, combining two of God’s Own Country’s produce in one crisp bite. Given that coconut oil goes rancid quickly, the shelf life of coconut-oil fried chips is rather short, and these are best bought from shops where the chips are made fresh rather than from a supermarket.