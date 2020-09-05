This Teacher's Day we celebrate Bollywood's most stylish teachers

In a wardrobe of blazers in sorbet shades—rose pink, lime green, lemon yellow and lilac—paired with either matching, translucent or white blouses, and always with a string or two of pearls around her neck, Miss Braganza made sure that even formal workwear could look fun and respectful simultaneously.

Shah Rukh Khan in Mohabbatein (2000)

Perhaps an extreme example in layering that caught the imagination of millions, Raj Aryan Malhotra’s V-neck T-shirts under formal shirts, with an Eton-style cardigan draped around the shoulders by the sleeves, or even thick, polo-neck pullovers, lent the character the weight and formality it required. Of course, the pair of spectacles really made quite the difference.

Sushmita Sen in Main Hoon Naa (2004)

With slinky chiffon saris in polka dot prints and ombre colours, worn with sleeveless or halter blouses and chunky jewellery, Miss Chandni Chopra really modernised and popularised the garment for the early 2000s. Elements like the knotted blouses added more sensuality to the character.

Gayatri Joshi in Swades (2004)

Perhaps the representation that comes most close to how teachers in India usually dress is the character Gita in this film. In simple salwar-kameez suits and block-print saris, the costumes were kept humble and relatable for viewers to empathise with the character. She accessorised them with simple jewellery and a bindi.

Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Ram Shankar Nikumbh’s character as the art teacher at school wore double T-shirts with a short-sleeved T-shirt over a long-sleeved one, along with carrying off a mohawk and messenger bag; a young, hip and cool departure from the usually portrayal of schoolteachers, that was toned down.

Rani Mukherjee in Hichki (2018)

Another example of styling that was kept simple and real was of Naina Mathur’s, with simple kurtas in mostly block colours or with small prints. The one element that was consistent were the broad cuffs and collars, to add a little bit of smartness to an otherwise staid wardrobe.

