Thomas Müller, the homegrown Bayern Munich star who continues to shine

Writing for the Eight by Eight football magazine in 2016, German writer and journalist Uli Hesse recalled how Germany first “fell in love" with Müller, “the modest assassin", in June 2010. After dismantling England in a World Cup round-of-16 match, in which Müller scored twice, the player was on German television for an interview. Towards the end, he asked the interviewer if he could say hi to someone on camera. “Trying to locate the camera, Müller said, ‘I just wanted to send greetings to my two grandmas and my grandpa. That’s long overdue.’ Then he waved into the camera like an overjoyed schoolboy who’s just won a spelling contest and knows his grandparents will be proud of him," Hesse writes.