Three apps to use this election season

While some internet and digital tools can be used for all the wrong reasons during the election season, there are some which can also be useful. As of 2019, India has more than 420 million mobile internet users—a number that is expected to grow to 500 million by 2023, according to online statistics portal Statista. As India goes through a digital general election, here’s a look at some of the apps from the Election Commission (EC) designed to help the voter.

Voter Helpline App

The Voter Helpline app allows voters to look up their names in the electoral roll, a feature which works seamlessly. Voters can also fill up forms to apply for a new voter ID, correction of entries, etc. The app also has a section on electronic voting machines, complete with manuals and FAQs. You can even see the schedule for the general election, with a state-wise break-up of the dates of polling.

PwD App

Apart from making provisions for people with disabilities, one of the steps the EC has taken to make this election more inclusive is to launch the PwD app, designed for voters with disabilities. To use the app, voters need to verify basic details, following which a booth-level officer is assigned to get in touch with them. After the formalities, voters can even avail of wheelchair facilities at the polling booth. The app also has an option for registering complaints, registering afresh or changing the address or other particulars.

cVIGIL

cVIGIL—short for citizen vigil—was launched by the EC last year to empower voters. With this app, voters can photograph or record any violation in the moral code of conduct (MCC). The app automatically captures the location and other important geo-tagging data of any photograph or video captured by the complainant. Of course, voters, have to go through proper account verification before they can start using the app.

All apps available on Android