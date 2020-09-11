Opinion | Three cheers for high courts

Justice Nalawade, considering the case of some of those still detained, was scathing in his assessment, writing, “A political Government tries to find the scapegoat when there is pandemic or calamity and the circumstances show that there is probability that these foreigners were chosen to make them scapegoats." Nalawade stated that in order to quash an FIR, it was important to consider whether it was malicious. He concluded in the affirmative, connecting the Tablighi case with the agitation against the CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) that many Muslims view as precursors to their disenfranchisement. The arrests of the Tablighis, the judge wrote, “gave warning to Indian Muslims that action in any form and for any thing can be taken against Muslims".