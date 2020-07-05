A recent global report by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky shows one in five users lists passwords in a file or document on their computer. While this might seem an easy way to keep track of all your passwords, what happens if your PC is compromised? Password theft is a growing concern and this is where password manager apps come into the picture.

Bitwarden is a free app with an easy user interface and strong encryption standards. It requires you to create an account, which is protected by a master password—the only one you will need to remember. Within your account, you have a “vault" where you can save your login passwords for different websites and payment cards. There’s also an option to create and save secure notes. You can even store important details about your identification documents. Since Bitwarden uses AES-256 bit encryption, your information will remain secure. All the data can be synced if you are using Bitwarden across multiple devices or platforms: Android, iOS, web browser extensions, etc.

Apart from autofill options, Bitwarden also has a password generator which comes with useful settings: You can decide the password’s length, whether or not you want it to be alphanumeric or include special characters. If you are ever stuck without a device, you can use Bitwarden’s web vault through any web-enabled device to access the password manager.

