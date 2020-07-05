Thumb Rule | Bitwarden Password Manager app keeps your login details safe

Bitwarden is a free app with an easy user interface and strong encryption standards. It requires you to create an account, which is protected by a master password—the only one you will need to remember. Within your account, you have a “vault" where you can save your login passwords for different websites and payment cards. There’s also an option to create and save secure notes. You can even store important details about your identification documents. Since Bitwarden uses AES-256 bit encryption, your information will remain secure. All the data can be synced if you are using Bitwarden across multiple devices or platforms: Android, iOS, web browser extensions, etc.