Thumb Rule | How Feedly organizes all your news and information in one place

On a regular day, we all come across multiple headlines, a plethora of information and news. The covid-19 pandemic has only seen this increase manifold, with people deluged by information from a variety of sources. Too much news and information can be overwhelming and organizing it, a task.

Feedly is a simple news aggregator app that provides news and updates from sources selected by the user—these could be research journals, independent blogs or leading global newspapers—in one place. The app is available for Android, iOS and as a web application. You can build your own collection of feeds for different areas of interest: be it a favourite sports or technology website or a preferred blog.

Feedly will regularly add the updates from such sources to your personalized feeds. There is also an “explore" option which lets you look at stories that are trending. You can bookmark links to visit them later.

There is a “power search" option that lets you filter content easily but it’s available as an in-app purchase and on subscription to Feedly Pro, which is free to use for the first month. But ₹650 a month thereafter is a little steep. Even without the paid features, though, Feedly is a great tool that will keep you up to date with all the news and information coming your way.

There are, of course, alternatives like FeedBin, which is known for its clean interface, customizable themes and typography (available only on iOS).

