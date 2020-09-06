Thumb Rule | How the Wavelet equaliser boosts your headphone’s audio performance

Sometimes you need an equalizer (EQ) app to ensure audio quality in a new pair of headphones. This is where Wavelet, one of the latest EQ apps in the market, can help. Its highlight is the AutoEq option, which helps you tune headphones to the best possible sound quality. This feature is actually based on an impressive GitHubcommunity project through which the app comes loaded with over 2,500 pre-calculated settingsfor different headphone models. You can search for your headphone model in this database.

Sometimes you need an equalizer (EQ) app to ensure audio quality in a new pair of headphones. This is where Wavelet, one of the latest EQ apps in the market, can help. Its highlight is the AutoEq option, which helps you tune headphones to the best possible sound quality. This feature is actually based on an impressive GitHubcommunity project through which the app comes loaded with over 2,500 pre-calculated settingsfor different headphone models. You can search for your headphone model in this database.

I tried Wavelet on Google Pixel 2 XL and the app instantly recognized that I was connected to my headphones through a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter. Once connected, you can let the app’s AutoEq take over. Even though I couldn’t find my headphone model in the database, toggling the AutoEq feature resulted in some noticeable changes to audio quality.

I tried Wavelet on Google Pixel 2 XL and the app instantly recognized that I was connected to my headphones through a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter. Once connected, you can let the app's AutoEq take over. Even though I couldn't find my headphone model in the database, toggling the AutoEq feature resulted in some noticeable changes to audio quality.

Wavelet’s legacy mode is switched off by default—that means its features will become available automatically whenever another application notifies your phone’s operating system about music playback. There’s also a 9-band equalizer to fix audio imbalance issues. The Limiter option lets you remove any unwanted volume spikes, while Channel balance allows you to control output volumes separately from the left and right channels. Some other features, like the Virtualizer and a Bass Tuner, are only available as in-app purchases—you can unlock all these features for just ₹420. Currently, Wavelet is only available for Android devices.

