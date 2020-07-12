Thumb Rule | Setting screen-time ground rules with Google Family Link

Covid-19 has led to a surge in screen times. Children too are now spending more time on multiple devices with access to the internet. Research suggests that one of the major concerns for parents during this period has been that children might unknowingly access inappropriate or sensitive content. As a parent, how do you ensure this does not happen?

The Google Family Link app is an excellent tool to streamline interaction with technology under a watchful eye. You just have to install the app on your phone and your children’s devices. Once the devices are synced, regular “activity reports" will tell you how much time your children spend on a particular app. In addition, you will get a notification to approve the installation of any new apps on their devices. Parents can also use this option to manage in-app purchases.

A useful feature is the option to set daily screen-time limits on children’s devices, or lock the device for a certain period—this can be done remotely too. Parents can also see their children’s device location, handy if they are not under your direct supervision. Do remember that the app won’t block all inappropriate content—it will, however, allow you to regulate your children’s interaction with technology. Using Family Link with a combination of settings and filters on other apps is a good way forward.

