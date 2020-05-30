THIS WEEK: TickTick

CATEGORY: WORK AND PRODUCTIVITY

Google Play Store - 5 stars

App Store - 5 stars

To-do lists are omnipresent. Daily tasks to remember, goals to achieve by the end of the month, books to read, recipes to try: These things to do find themselves written everywhere, from Post-its to pieces of paper on your work desk. TickTick, an impressive task-management app, will let you organize all this in one place. It works as an all-in-one planner, reminder and calendar. And you can access all your tasks and lists seamlessly across multiple devices.

TickTick is available for use across multiple platforms: Mac, Android phone and tablet, Windows, iPhone and iPad, Apple Watch, and as a web application. You can even add it as an extension on Chrome and Firefox or Outlook add-in.

Adding tasks to the app is fun and easy. You can even use voice inputs. Moreover, when you add date and time information in a task, TickTick automatically parses it into a reminder.

The app’s organizing features let you create multiple folders so that you can keep professional and personal reminders separate. Need to share a task list with another user or assign tasks? The app lets you do that too. TickTick’s most interesting productivity feature is the option of seeing how many tasks you have created and finished over a period of time. It has a gamification theme for your achievement scores. Making more tasks and not finishing them? Your score will fall. On the app’s web version, you can even keep track of what you have done by downloading a summary of the tasks you have finished.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated