Let’s admit it. Working from home is not easy for everyone. There are plenty of distractions all the time. This is where myNoise player comes in: The app lets you shut out all the unnecessary, distracting sounds through a variety of white noise. It comes preloaded with eight kinds of white noise that include everything from a binaural beat machine and rain noise to the sound of a Tibetan choir and warp-speed sci-fi sounds.

The user interface is neat, with some really vibrant colour schemes on the equalizer. Using this, you can customize the noise according to preference. Each of the eight options comes with its own set of sound settings: You can add the sound of bees and wind in the “spring walk" white noise or more futuristic sounds, like that of a control room, in the warp-speed noise. Apart from the Android and iOS apps, myNoise also has a web version that can be accessed from any browser.

And, for those missing the buzz of an office, there’s a “calm office" sound pack, which can be downloaded through an in-app purchase, that plays everything from the sound of colleagues chatting and the click of keyboards to the familiar sound of that printing machine.

Rating

Google Play store - 4 stars

App store- 5 stars

