Thumb Rule | Work from home in peace with the myNoise white noise player app

The user interface is neat, with some really vibrant colour schemes on the equalizer. Using this, you can customize the noise according to preference. Each of the eight options comes with its own set of sound settings: You can add the sound of bees and wind in the “spring walk" white noise or more futuristic sounds, like that of a control room, in the warp-speed noise. Apart from the Android and iOS apps, myNoise also has a web version that can be accessed from any browser.