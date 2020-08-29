Tie-dye has seen a resurgence on the global catwalk over the past few seasons. It was there in the 2019 spring collections of Prada, Stella McCartney and Prabal Gurung, the 2020 spring collections of Dior and Gabriela Hearst, and the 2021 spring collections of Isabel Marant and MSGM. The renditions ranged from muted to bright colours, in large patterns. A commonality in interpretation has been the way it harks back to the last time this trend peaked in the West, in the 1960s and 1970s, with large, kaleidoscopic prints.

View Full Image Tamara Overlayer and Champa Dress by Ka-Sha India. Crafted from cotton chanderi, the dress and overlayer have been clamp-dyed in primary colours. Available at Ka-ShaIndia.com; Tamara Overlayer, ₹ 14,300, and Champa Dress, ₹ 19,500

View Full Image Blazer Set by The Pot Plant. A unisex, gender-neutral blazer and trouser pair, this cotton silk, rust- coloured set has been patterned with bandhani, to resemble tiger stripes from a distance, by hand. Available at ThePotPlant.in; ₹ 16,000









Simultaneously, tie-dye is being interpreted in modern and contemporary ways through traditionally diverse techniques in India. Designers such as Nupur Kanoi, Saaksha & Kinni and Ka-Sha Studio explore different facets. One such interpreter is designer Urvashi Kaur, who has been integrating tie-dye into her collections since she founded her eponymous label a decade ago, well before the trend became prominent. Her minimalist aesthetic of strategically placed patterns and muted shades is highlighted by the intricacy and fineness of technique. When it comes to the diversity of techniques, she says: “Even within commonly-known techniques such as leheriya or bandhani, the ways in which the textiles are tied and coloured are many. Some examples in leheriya are mothra (where two sets of lines cross each other diagonally, like waves) or ekdali (a pattern comprising small circles and squares of different colours and shades). Sometimes, the same popular technique is known differently in various parts of the country, such as bandhani in Rajasthan is known as chungidi in Tamil."

View Full Image Leheriya Blouse and Trouser Set by Saaksha & Kinni. A sharply modern update to the design, this coordinated set in cotton silk and organza has an orange and pink leheriya pattern all over. Available at SaakshaKinni.com; ₹ 18,000

View Full Image Variable Jacket, Comet Shirt and PSI Shorts by Urvashi Kaur. From Kaur’s latest collection comes this easy-going set, a cotton coat and chanderi shirt and shorts tie-dyed in Kaur’s classic aesthetic of muted tones. Available at Urvashi Kaur, Delhi; Variable Jacket, ₹ 15,650, Comet Shirt, ₹ 11,950, and PSI Shorts, ₹ 8,950









Kaur believes the Indian interpretation of the trend is more intensive, original and refined, focusing more on techniques. “The trend in India seems very individualistic," she says. “There is so much more that can be done now. Usually trends are dictated by the West, but we can interpret them with a more original, indigenous mindset as well. There is also a middle ground of creating clothes inspired from our traditional silhouettes and merging them with contemporary ones and then playing with the technique."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via