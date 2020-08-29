Tie-dye’s nostalgic resurgence

Simultaneously, tie-dye is being interpreted in modern and contemporary ways through traditionally diverse techniques in India. Designers such as Nupur Kanoi, Saaksha & Kinni and Ka-Sha Studio explore different facets. One such interpreter is designer Urvashi Kaur, who has been integrating tie-dye into her collections since she founded her eponymous label a decade ago, well before the trend became prominent. Her minimalist aesthetic of strategically placed patterns and muted shades is highlighted by the intricacy and fineness of technique. When it comes to the diversity of techniques, she says: “Even within commonly-known techniques such as leheriya or bandhani, the ways in which the textiles are tied and coloured are many. Some examples in leheriya are mothra (where two sets of lines cross each other diagonally, like waves) or ekdali (a pattern comprising small circles and squares of different colours and shades). Sometimes, the same popular technique is known differently in various parts of the country, such as bandhani in Rajasthan is known as chungidi in Tamil."