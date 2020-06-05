Sylvan Belgaum and a chicken recipe of its Marathi people

The moment I drove in through two flame-coloured gulmohars arching over the front gate, I felt transported back to old Belgaum and its lovely people. I was received by Vimal tai, who has been at Anand Works—so called because Poornima’s family once ran a little factory on the premises making foot valves for water pumps—since 1966. She reminded me of my aunts and seemed genuinely pleased to meet me, perhaps because there was someone in the otherwise silent house. Poornima’s mother had died recently, her presence still evident in her paintings, books and photographs of grandchildren.