To protect healthcare workers from covid-19, startups go the extra mile

The startup initially came out with the SAFEST testing kiosk, similar to a phone-booth testing kiosk. It then considered taking the kiosk indoors or building a structure “that not only kept the doctors safe but also prevented the patients from infecting each other," says Parikh. For this, it came up with a negative pressure solution: negative air pressure on the patient’s side, positive pressure in the doctor’s portion, with glass separating the two. “Think of negative pressure as a vacuum," says Parikh. “Droplets and aerosols are getting sucked up. Positive pressure works as an air pump that throws the air out. Nothing from the patient’s side can get to the doctor’s side," he adds. The air pressure system is complemented by HEPA filters, a disinfection system and virus burners. DIY.health followed the Ashrae (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) guidelines—it not only conducted computational flow dynamic simulations to ensure clinic functionality, this was also vetted by professionals who do similar checks for hospitals. One cabin in the clinic costs ₹2-2.5 lakh, including taxes. “It also depends on the configuration and solutions that are used in the cabin," adds Parikh.