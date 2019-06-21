SLEEP ON A SHEER CLIFFSIDE

In another step towards becoming a more complete travel- booking service, accommodation-sharing website Airbnb has launched Airbnb Adventures. Much like Airbnb Experiences, this is a curated list of unique holiday ideas with an added thrill factor. Given the USP of the company, the adventures are hosted by locals with compelling stories to tell. Guests can scale canyons in Oman, camp on the side of a steep cliff in Colorado, or track lions on foot with Samburu warriors in Kenya.

NAVIGATE A MAZE AT CHANGI AIRPORT

Layovers at Singapore’s Changi Airport became even more interesting with the April launch of the Jewel Changi Airport, a nature-themed complex with retail and dining options, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall, an indoor garden sprawling over five storeys, and a 130-cabin hotel for passengers on the go. In June, Jewel opened its latest attraction, Canopy Park, where visitors can walk on an elevated bridge, jump on suspended nets, and navigate a hedge maze. The interactive Changi Experience studio gives insights into how a major airport functions.

KOLKATA’S NEW LUXURY DESTINATION

On your next visit to Kolkata, book a stay at the ITC Royal Bengal, the newest luxury hotel in the city’s business district. Located in Tangra, in east Kolkata, right next to the ITC Sonar, the 456-room hotel cost nearly ₹1,400 crore. The hotel’s five dining destinations are a nod to the city’s culture, including a tea lounge that aims to recreate the adda culture and a jazz bar inspired by the city’s love for music. The 6,620ft grand presidential suite features Italian marble and wood floors, and its own gym.

VISIT THE HOUSE OF SPYCRAFT

As we know from numerous TV shows, intrigue thrives in Washington, DC. Another testament to that is the International Spy Museum, one of the city’s top attractions. The museum has undergone a facelift, moving to a new location nearly double its previous size. There are exhibits featuring 39 countries, telling the stories of notorious spies from around the world. As they learn about significant spy operations worldwide and check out spy gadgets, visitors can undertake their own undercover assignments as well.

—Compiled by Neha Dara