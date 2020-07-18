ESO's virtual tour: Travel to outer space from the comfort of your home

The cupola is just one of the many modules of the ISS that can be seen through this feature, which lets you visit the space station virtually. This is more like a self-guided 360 degree tour where you can see everything from Kibo, the Japanese Experiment Module, to the Columbus Research Laboratory on the ISS. As you move around, you are guided by supporting photographs and detailed descriptions (‘knowledge cards’) on how astronauts use different modules to live and conduct research on the ISS.