Tune in to the go-getter’s guru’s first public webcast

A. Parthasarathy, 93, has been featured in leading publications such as Time, Businessweek, Forbes, Sports Illustrated and The Sunday Times, and CNN. In 1988, he founded the Vedanta Academy as an institution dedicated to the development of the human intellect. Located 108km south-east of Mumbai, nestled in the serene hills of Malavli, it is a place for the study, research and dissemination of Vedanta philosophy. It offers three-year full-time residential courses and youth camps for students as well as corporate seminars and retreats for professionals and businesspersons.