Turning 3 during a lockdown

Last week, our daughter turned 3, during a complete lockdown. Friends messaged to wish her and express how frustrating it must be to celebrate without a real celebration and we agreed, saying we would have a bigger celebration once things reopened. Secretly, though, we were relieved. I just don’t have any interest in figuring out a themed menu for a birthday party. So, the night before her birthday, we made a cake with her and put it in the oven. After she fell asleep, we rummaged through our closets to find some gifts to wrap—I found a book of stickers we hadn’t yet given her and wrapped it in the pages of an old issue of Vogue.