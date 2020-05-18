Two months after testing covid-19 positive, Indian pilgrims finally come home

Finally, on 14 May, she called her son to tell him she was coming home. “He burst into tears, for the first time in 2 months. He had been so worried and alone, eating meals at the neighbour’s home. He said he couldn’t believe it," says Bano. She got on a Mahan Air flight to New Delhi on Saturday night, and then one of two Air India flights to Ladakh on Sunday, where she will undergo institutional quarantine for another two weeks until she can go home.