UEFA Champions League last 16 previews: What’s at stake for the remaining teams?

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City surrendered their Premier League crown to Liverpool this year. The only silverware City have picked up this season is the Carabao Cup, which makes their second-leg encounter with Real Madrid all the more crucial. Playing at home, City go into the match with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline. But as this tournament has shown before, no first-leg lead is ever big enough. Madrid’s impeccable form since the restart has seen them snatch a 34th La Liga title and they will hope that striker Karim Benzema can continue his goal-scoring streak—the Frenchman has 27 goals this season. City, meanwhile, could be missing striker Sergio Agüero, who has been out since June with a knee injury. In his absence, midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be the man to watch for the home side. His return of 13 goals and 20 assists in the league this season is remarkable, and he could have a big say in whether or not City can overtake Madrid and finally triumph in Europe.