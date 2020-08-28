UN Secretary General urges India to phase out coal and embrace renewable energy

Climate change scholar and policy expert Navroz Dubash from the Centre for Policy Research, says that given the cost trajectory of RE and that of storage, Guterres is correct that coal does not have much of a future. “This is a reason to be very cautious about investing much more, if any, in new coal fired power plants. But it does not mean India will stop burning coal tomorrow. The transition is inevitable but not immediate. India should use the time to prepare, ensuring new forms of employment in coal (producing) states, because new solar jobs are unlikely to be in the same place as old coal jobs. But trying to prop up and promote coal may be a wasted effort," he says.