Understanding MK Gandhi’s ‘love’ for his ‘spiritual wife’

With Sarala Devi, who was much older than Manu when she met Gandhi, there was not much scope for him to control her so egregiously. Still, it is evident from the letters that he did not take kindly to her criticisms—even as he rapturously called her a “goddess". He also did not want her to escape the cycle of daily domestic labour that women of his time were meant to shoulder. He liked to be her “Law Giver", not an equal in the fight for justice. All of this was of a piece with Gandhi’s overall attitude towards women. In 1930, for instance, when he picked 78 people to join him in the Dandi March to protest against the British salt law, he did not include a single woman. He claimed to have been apprehensive that the British would accuse him and his followers of hiding behind women.