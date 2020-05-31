Unlock 1.0: Is it too early for the Indian restaurant industry to celebrate?

As per the latest orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) detailing the measures to be taken to reopen the economy, loosely being termed the "Unlock 1.0" plan, hotels and restaurants have been allowed to open up from 8 June in non-containment zones across the country. This should have come as a cause for cheer in the F&B industry but has caused confusion and even disappointment in some quarters as the same order lists bars as prohibited in the current reopening plan, to be reviewed at an unspecified later date.

“This is something we have been waiting for and now that it’s happening in a week, we should have been unambiguously happy. But currently there is a lack of clarity over whether restaurants with bar licenses will be allowed to open at all, or whether they can open without serving liquor," says AD Singh, managing director of the F&B company Olive Group, which runs popular restaurants such as Olive Bar and Kitchen, SodaBottleOpenerWala and Toast and Tonic across major Indian cities. “Even if it is the former—that we can start food but not liquor service—we have to see whether it’s worth opening up at all. With social distancing norms reducing the number of covers, and a 9 pm curfew, which means we have to shut down by 8.15 pm, we are reviewing whether we should continue to be in lockdown mode. It may make sense for us to stay closed till the 9 pm curfew is lifted and liquor is allowed," says Singh.

There is a sense of disappointment in the industry over the distinction being made between restaurants and bars. As is the case the world over, high-end restaurants in the country happen to be both, serving specialty cuisines as well as liquor.

Rakshay Dhariwal, Managing Director, Pass Code Hospitality Private Limited, which owns restaurants like PCO, A Ta Maison and Jamun in Delhi, says: “No bars are to open and no alcohol is to be served. So, what is the point of opening up right now? A large part of our revenue does come from the dinner service, but with this 9 pm deadline, how will this be possible? What if someone is working till late and needs a place to eat? We are not Europe, where people have dinner at 6 pm," says Dhariwal, adding that, “I don’t think the government has recognised the food and beverage industry as a sector. It became quite evident in the bailout package, which had nothing for the industry. They don’t seem to give the industry (which provides direct employment to nearly 7.3 million people) any importance, and it is really disheartening."

Bengaluru-based F&B entrepreneur Sibi Venkataraju, director and co-founder of pH4 Food and Beverages, which runs Toit brewpub in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai and The Permit Room in Bengaluru, says the overall sentiment in the industry right now is one of disappointment. “We are gutted. It does not feel like a concession at all," says Venkataraju. His main point of contention, again, is the seemingly artificial distinction being made between restaurants that serve liquor and those that don’t, which puts the former in a grey area. “We will wait till Monday to get some clarity on whether food services can be opened, and will try to get whatever business we can while maintaining social distancing norms and hygiene practices. But the non-inclusion of bars in Phase 1 of the unlock plan is disappointing. We feel isolated as an industry—at being included with swimming pools and gyms. It doesn’t make sense. Do they think people will get drunk and start hugging each other?"

In spite of the ambiguity over liquor service, most F&B brands are innovating to stay alive and putting new standard operating procedures in place for opening up on 8 June. Samrat Banerjee, director and head of operations, ROOH, New Delhi, says: “We will operate with 50% seating. On the tables, we don’t intend to put any flower vases, crockery or cutlery. To avoid human contact, cutlery will be packed in individual pouches. We are also getting QR codes for menus, which allows a guest to order on the phone and the ticket is automatically generated in the kitchen. This is one way to reduce human contact at the table." Eating out culture may change to reflect the new realities—Banerjee says night-life may be replaced by all-day dining with comfort food. “It’s not an easy situation as our fixed expenses are still high. But right now we just need to get the machine restarted."

Many high-end restaurants which did not focus on home deliveries and takeaways earlier may start to do so now. There is also an increased focus on breakfast menus.

However, the latest MHA orders do need further disambiguation. “When it comes to Mumbai, we are still waiting for clarity, especially about whether the city as a whole is being considered a containment zone," says Sameer Seth, co-founder, Hunger Inc, which owns restaurants such as The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro. “We have been preparing for opening up with our teams for sometime now, discussing safety measures, including best ways for employees to travel to work and tests that will allow us to take care of the health of both the staff and the guests. Some protocols are already in place for our deliveries, including temperature checks, sanitisation of hands and clear instructions on disposal of delivery bags. For any of this to be successful, there needs to be clear communication from everyone in the ecosystem."

