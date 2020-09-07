Unlock 4.0 | Delhi Metro—memories from pre-covid times

My biggest fear while travelling in the Metro was that one day a monkey might stroll in when the train stopped at an overground station. That could still happen. But many other things will not. No one will now ask you to adjust and make room for them to sit. No one will strike a conversation and ask what book you are reading or why you don’t colour your hair. Maybe with time we will get used to signalling with our hands and smiling with our eyes. We will continue to travel from point A to B but not carry tiny details and stories because we will be busy adjusting our masks, sanitizing our hands and hoping we did not catch the virus. But at least the wheels have started turning.