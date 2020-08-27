Unlock 4.0: Confusion and anxiety grips gym owners across the country

“People are still not ready to step into a gym, even though they may crowd markets. So, we have no new members but still incur a monthly expense of between ₹6-8 lakh. Then of course, there is the risk of infection for the staff that is here all day. I think the reopening has been a little premature," he says. Goyal had to hike up membership rates by 20-30% to manage his costs, besides retaining just eight of the 36 staff members. He’s even made three visits to the police station to handle refund complaints from members.