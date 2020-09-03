Unlock 4.0: How pubs in Bengaluru are reinventing themselves after the break

I have always believed that memories are created with menu, music and ambience. Adhering to these values, we will be introducing a food menu with dishes that evoke nostalgia; for instance a street-style chowmein. Although our food menu has been trimmed from 183 to 123 items, we have retained about 70% of the star dishes and the remaining are new. Our cocktail offering will expand to include ingredient-focused herb and exotic flower concoctions, such as lavender, bell-peppers and chamomile. We predict by Diwali, demand will pick up as people will be more motivated to step out. There will be more staff available with people returning back to cities from their hometowns. Office-goers have temporary left the city too and they will return after offices reopen, which will add to footfalls. At the end of the day, going to restaurants to eat food and have a good time is not going to stop. It’s just a matter of time.